Sonny's 5 Best General Hospital Love Connections

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has had several memorable weddings, and has been with many women over the years on "General Hospital." Newer fans may not know that before he became the affable racketeer that we all love, he was a sleazy, low-level thug who operated a strip club called the Paradise Lounge. He had a physical relationship with the underaged Karen Wexler (Cari Shayne) who performed at his club and provided her with drugs. After they parted ways, Sonny lost his sleaze as he climbed the mafia ladder to the top. He briefly romanced Hannah Scott (Lisa Vultaggio) until he learned she was an undercover FBI agent, then kicked her to the curb.

A one-night stand with his then-attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahan), resulted in their daughter, Kristina. He also had a brief fling with Alexis' daughter, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), getting her pregnant also, but sadly she lost the baby. Don't worry, no one was aware at the time that Alexis and Sam were mother and daughter, so it's not as icky as it sounds. He had a strange romance with Emily Quartermaine (Natalia Livingston) who was much younger than him; a rather short fling with his childhood friend, Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero); and he married the scheming mobster Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Brown) — but mafia marriages don't last on soaps. Currently, he's with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), but odds are, they won't last.