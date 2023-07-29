Sonny's Most Memorable General Hospital Weddings

You'd think that being the most powerful mob boss in the U.S. that Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) would have everything he wanted on "General Hospital." For the most part, that's true. Yet, he's had extremely bad luck in the marriage department as the fickle finger of fate has often given him a major backhand, as if to remind him that he really can't have everything. He's had several marriages, none of which have stood the test of time, since soap couples can't stay happy for very long. Sonny has been married to four women, one of which he was wed to many times. When it comes to that one, it can get confusing, so we'll try to clarify everything for you.

As a child in Bensonhurst, Sonny suffered physical and mental abuse by his stepfather, so as a teen, he and his then girlfriend Connie Falconeri planned to run away together and get married. However, unbeknownst to Sonny, she had also suffered even worse abuse and trauma, and left town leaving him to wait alone at their meeting spot. Had they jointly ran off, Sonny's life would have been completely different. Instead, he ended up in the path of mobster Joe Scully (Robert Miano) who became his mentor. Sonny worked his way up the ranks of the mafia world, eventually reaching the top.

In 1996, one of his legitimate business partnerships was with L&B Records, which would change the course of his life.