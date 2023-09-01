Jill Biden's Relatable Parenting Advice Will Put Busy Moms At Ease

During an interview with Parents magazine, Jill Biden stressed the importance of making time for yourself. We know, we know — you're probably thinking that finding time alone when you're a mom can feel like "Mission: Impossible." Your typical morning is probably filled with unscrambling shoelaces, fixing breakfast, and getting your kids off to school. If you're a working mom, it's straight to the office and then back home in the evening to go over homework. It's enough to make you feel like your one and only role is "mom."

But even if you feel that way, Biden reminds moms that they have other things happening in life as well. According to Biden, the happiest moms are the moms who know when it's time to take a break, be alone, and recharge. She says you should give yourself permission to have some "me time" without feeling guilty about it.

"You have to find moments for yourself. You have to," the First Lady, who also works as an educator, told Parents magazine. "We moms spend so much time questioning ourselves — at least I did. We need time to just quiet those voices in our head."