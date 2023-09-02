All The Details About Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell's Fast-Moving Relationship
Getting out of a long-term relationship is one of the hardest things you can go through. Some of us take time to process the relationship before jumping into another, while others believe it's better to drown your sorrows in a new love. And Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus seems to be in the second category. After her shaky 28-year marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus ended, Tish quickly found solace with "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.
Like many modern-day love stories, it all began when Tish messaged Purcell on Instagram, and they instantly hit it off. Just months after her divorce from Billy Ray was finalized, Tish confirmed the new relationship by commenting, "Hi babe" under Purcell's 2022 Instagram post, to which he responded, "Hi love." A day later, she posted an Instagram Story of her cozying up to Purcell, writing: "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out alright. Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE," (via E! News).
When Purcell shared an old picture of himself with his kids, captioned, "It says it all really. 4 kids under the age of four. ( think I'm 31 here) Wouldn't change a thing," Tish showed her support by commenting, "It really does say EVERYTHING." On December 31, 2022, Tish posted a cuddly photo of them and gushed about how happy she was to enter the New Year with Purcell by her side. As it turned out, the couple had a great 2023 ahead of them.
The celebrity couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance
In February 2023, a source close to Tish Cyrus described to Us Weekly how she reportedly feels about her relationship with Dominic Purcell, sharing: "She truly feels like she found her soulmate." Despite their flirty exchanges on social media, the insider also claimed that Tish wanted to keep the relationship private until she felt it was on firmly stable ground. They added, "However, that didn't take long, and they've been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other."
The actor has grown close to Tish's family, too; he was all smiles at Miley Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation" album release party, and Purcell even sweetly called her Miles in an Instagram post from the event. He also reportedly joined in on the celebrations at Miley's New Year's Eve bash and even attended a family and friends get-together too.
In April 2023, less than a year after their romance first came to light, Tish confirmed the happy couple's engagement with a snap of the ring. She captioned it: "A thousand times ... YES." Purcell reportedly proposed over the Thanksgiving holiday after getting Miley's creative input. Two of Purcell's four children expressed their excitement by congratulating the couple on Instagram. His eldest daughter, Audrey Purcell, wrote, "Congratulations to my Dad and @tishcyrus. Thank you for being such a wonderful couple of love. I love you both so much forever!" (via E! News). They tied the knot in August 2023.
Their wedding hinted at a brewing family feud
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell had a romantic wedding in Malibu, at Miley Cyrus's home. And to make things even more beautiful, the maid of honor walked her mother down the aisle and gave her away. Tish's children from her previous marriage, Trace and Brandi Cyrus, were also in attendance. In a Vogue interview, Miley enthused: "To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me." The pop star continued, "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul."
Miley also talked about how Tish was always on the sidelines supporting her through all the ups and downs of her life, so it felt right that she finally got to do the same for her mother by giving her away. And while Miley seemed overjoyed at the wedding, it's hard to know what Tish's other children, Noah and Braison Cyrus, thought of it because they skipped the event despite being in Los Angeles at the time.
Braison flew down to see his sister, who posted several photos of them hanging out and doing mundane things like going to Walmart. In one photo, Noah seemingly had a Billy Ray Cyrus shirt on. And it seemed like Tish subtly called out the non-attendees by reposting a story from Trace that featured a throwback photo of the three children who attended the wedding. Evidently, lines have been drawn in the sand.