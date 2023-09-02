All The Details About Tish Cyrus & Dominic Purcell's Fast-Moving Relationship

Getting out of a long-term relationship is one of the hardest things you can go through. Some of us take time to process the relationship before jumping into another, while others believe it's better to drown your sorrows in a new love. And Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus seems to be in the second category. After her shaky 28-year marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus ended, Tish quickly found solace with "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.

Like many modern-day love stories, it all began when Tish messaged Purcell on Instagram, and they instantly hit it off. Just months after her divorce from Billy Ray was finalized, Tish confirmed the new relationship by commenting, "Hi babe" under Purcell's 2022 Instagram post, to which he responded, "Hi love." A day later, she posted an Instagram Story of her cozying up to Purcell, writing: "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out alright. Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE," (via E! News).

When Purcell shared an old picture of himself with his kids, captioned, "It says it all really. 4 kids under the age of four. ( think I'm 31 here) Wouldn't change a thing," Tish showed her support by commenting, "It really does say EVERYTHING." On December 31, 2022, Tish posted a cuddly photo of them and gushed about how happy she was to enter the New Year with Purcell by her side. As it turned out, the couple had a great 2023 ahead of them.