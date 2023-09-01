9 Things We Learned From Prince Harry's Heart Of Invictus

It seems like rarely a day has gone by in the last few years without Prince Harry appearing in the papers. Whether it's down to how he changed after marrying Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, or his rift with his brother, Prince William, the youngest son of King Charles is a hot topic that never dies down. Of course, the Sussexes' deal with Netflix has helped keep them at the forefront of public consciousness. It started with "Harry & Meghan" in 2022 and has continued with another docuseries, "Heart of Invictus," this time about the annual sporting event that Harry founded in 2014. While the story surrounding the games is a fascinating one, many viewers tuned in just to see what revelations might come from this latest piece of Sussex TV — and they weren't disappointed.

The docuseries spends a great deal of time focusing on the veterans who compete in the games, but it's also centered around Harry and what drove him to create it in the first place. His involvement in the event's operation is laid bare, but Harry also lets slip some telling details about his life growing up, his experience as a soldier in Afghanistan, and more. The prince even gives us some insight into what his son, Prince Archie, hopes for the future.

At its core, "Heart of Invictus" might be about the annual event and the servicemen and women that make it a reality, but it's still a piece of the ever-evolving Harry and Meghan saga. Let's take a look at what we learned.