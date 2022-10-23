King Charles Is Getting Assistance From Prince William In An Unexpected Way

When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, her oldest son, Charles, was just 4 years old — barely old enough to remember the ceremony, much less have a hand in it. The same was true for the queen, who was only 10 at the time King George VI took the throne. However, that's not the case for the next heir to the throne: At 40, Prince William, Prince of Wales, is an active member of the royal family, and it seems he'll be a consultant for his father's coronation.

Per the Daily Mail, the king is rumored to be looking to his firstborn son to help "set the tone" for the day: just enough formality and frills to look official, yet not so elite and pompous as to appear out of touch with the economy-conscious public. The prince will likely be asked to ensure that the ceremony reflects the diversity of the British Commonwealth, and that it appeals to millennials as well as to his dad's generation. William himself is ready to change the royal family by foregoing the traditional investiture ceremony he would normally have as Prince of Wales (via The Mirror). He also reportedly plans to operate with a smaller staff and a less formal dress code. The input of the prince is being hailed as a "sign of continuity" between father and son, according to the Daily Mail.