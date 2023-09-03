Lara Trump's Most Controversial Moments

No president in the history of the US has involved so many of his family members in political affairs quite like Donald Trump. Not only was his nuclear family included in the decision-making process in various areas when Trump was in the White House, but his in-laws were, too. Lara Trump was no exception when it came to holding an important role. Lara, Eric Trump's wife, was one of the key background players during the 2016 presidential election that saw her father-in-law become one of, if not the, most notorious presidents the country has ever seen.

Despite having no prior political experience, Lara was one of the head figures of the all-female Trump-Pence Women's Empowerment Tour team, whose goal was to appeal to women voters during Trump's 2016 election campaign. Four years later, the ex-first daughter-in-law was a prominent figure in the former president's re-election campaign, headlining several "Make America Great Again" rallies across the US as a senior advisor. As the 2024 election approaches and Trump is running for office yet again, Lara's role this time around remains to be seen.

Despite having a relatively minor role in the larger political landscape, Lara Trump has faced her share of controversies, which have stirred the public's opinion of her. From misappropriating public resources to racist remarks, Lara's legacy will undoubtedly continue to be a subject of debate and discussion.