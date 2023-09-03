Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Struggled To Co-Parent Before Their Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six kids together — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox — the oldest two of whom were adopted by Jolie before Pitt came into the picture, though he later legally adopted both. The Jolie-Pitt bunch seemed like one big happy family whenever they were spotted out and about together, but looks may have been deceiving.

Prior to Pitt and Jolie's 2016 split, sources say that the then-couple had very different takes on how to parent their brood, which led to plenty of disagreements in their marriage. "Their parenting approach was always very different. Since their separation, it's been obvious that they weren't going to figure things out on their own when it comes to the kids," a source told People in August 2018.

In 2015, Pitt said that he took on the role of the disciplinarian in the family. "I feel like my job is to show 'em around, help them find what they want to do with their life, put as many things in front of them, and pull them back when they get out of line, so they know who they are," he said, via ABC News. While we're not sure exactly what went on behind closed doors, fans have been able to piece things together thanks to public court documents obtained by the media. That said, no one could have predicted what would happen one year after Pitt made that comment.