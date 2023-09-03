A Look At Lily-Rose Depp's Close Bond With Her Mom Vanessa Paradis

As the oldest kid of actor Johnny Depp and actor-singer Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp has lived a glamorous life many could only dream of. From walking in Paris Fashion Week as a teen to starring in "The Idol" alongside The Weeknd, she has had her fair share of Hollywood experiences. Luckily for Lily-Rose, she has guidance from both of her parents, who are legends in the entertainment and fashion worlds. Pursuing a new career as an actor, she is also one of many model daughters who followed in their mother's footsteps.

Before she was known as the face of Chanel, Paradis had a successful music career in France from the '80s onward. Lily-Rose admits that she grew up admiring her mother, and originally wanted to sing too. "When I was little, I wanted to be a singer, just because I wanted to be like Mum. Every little girl wants to be like her mum," she admitted (via The Sun).

Fittingly, Lily-Rose has decided to seek out a career that truly reflects Paradis' own. She dropped out of high school just a mere year before graduating, telling British Vogue that college was never her goal. Now, Lily-Rose is pursuing a career as an actor and model — and her mother serves as the perfect inspiration. "She'll send me photos of her when she was younger, and say things like, 'We're twins.' And I'm like, 'You're so much prettier than me.' She's so beautiful," Lily-Rose gushed to i-D.