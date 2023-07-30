Why Lily-Rose Depp Stayed Mostly Silent While Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Were In Court

Rising it-girl Lily-Rose Depp was involved in 2022's most closely followed celebrity trial, in which her world-renowned father headlined the tabloids for weeks. In 2022, Johnny Depp was embroiled in a very public defamation case against Amber Heard. NBC News reported that the "Justice League" actor was sued by her ex-husband for $50 million in damages because, after the couple divorced in 2016, Heard wrote an article about surviving domestic abuse for the Washington Post.

Speaking openly about the alleged violence, Heard wrote: "Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted ... I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse." Despite never actually naming him in her op-ed, Depp claimed that these statements in the 2018 article pointed the abuse towards him, and in response, he sued in 2019.

While there are several unforgettable moments from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial, it's no surprise that Depp's only daughter was a central element. Besides her court-mandated involvement, Lily-Rose has not spoken publicly about her father's infamous suit. She revealed to Elle Magazine why she maintained her silence for so long. "When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal," Lily-Rose told Elle. "I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody."