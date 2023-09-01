Dick Van Dyke's Tease About His New DAYS Character's Identity Has Us On The Edge Of Our Seats

Fans have been curious about Dick Van Dyke's character on "Days of Our Lives" since his debut was announced in April 2023. In an interview on the "Days of Our Lives" YouTube Channel, Van Dyke teased the big surprise about his character's real identity.

"They find this old man roaming around and bring him to the hospital," he told Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black on the soap. "And he can't remember who he is or where he's been or anything about himself. So the whole hospital's trying to help me remember who I am. And little by little, he remembers, and he does find out who he is at the end, which is a big surprise."

Since Victor Kiriakis' funeral is also being held on the series this week, fans have speculated that Van Dyke's character could be connected to the character's death. One thing's for sure — viewers will be glued to the screen trying to figure out the newest mystery in Salem.