Dick Van Dyke's Tease About His New DAYS Character's Identity Has Us On The Edge Of Our Seats
Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is set to make his soap opera debut on "Days of Our Lives," and fans could not be more excited. He will be making his first appearance on September 1, sparking a host of questions for the citizens of Salem to try to answer.
Van Dyke rose to fame in the original "Mary Poppins" film from 1964 and "The Dick Van Dyke Show," which ran from 1961 to 1966. However, the one career milestone he still hadn't hit was a spot on a daytime soap opera. Now, at 97, the icon has achieved his dream while also bringing a breath of fresh air to the show. Van Dyke's new character is an elderly man who is brought to University Hospital with a case of amnesia. He'll enlist various Salemites to help him remember who he is and why he's come to town. The actor teases that his mysterious identity will be a big surprise to viewers of the soap.
Van Dyke hints at a big surprise for his character
Fans have been curious about Dick Van Dyke's character on "Days of Our Lives" since his debut was announced in April 2023. In an interview on the "Days of Our Lives" YouTube Channel, Van Dyke teased the big surprise about his character's real identity.
"They find this old man roaming around and bring him to the hospital," he told Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black on the soap. "And he can't remember who he is or where he's been or anything about himself. So the whole hospital's trying to help me remember who I am. And little by little, he remembers, and he does find out who he is at the end, which is a big surprise."
Since Victor Kiriakis' funeral is also being held on the series this week, fans have speculated that Van Dyke's character could be connected to the character's death. One thing's for sure — viewers will be glued to the screen trying to figure out the newest mystery in Salem.