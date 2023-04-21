Comedy Legend Dick Van Dyke Is Set To Make His Days Of Our Lives Debut This Fall
Dick Van Dyke isn't letting age stop him from achieving new and exciting career goals. The 97-year-old actor recently appeared on Season 9 of "The Masked Singer," where he blew away the judges, fans, and audience with his singing and stage presence when he performed as the Gnome on the popular series. "I don't think they expected anybody from my generation to be on that show. So I knew I was gonna fool them. They were so surprised. I stepped out, and everybody's mouths dropped open," Van Dyke told Entertainment Weekly about his appearance.
As many fans of the actor know, he's enjoyed a very long career in Hollywood. He's best known for his roles in movies such as "Mary Poppins" "Bye Bye Birdie," and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," as well as TV shows such as "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Matlock," "Golden Girls," "Coach," "Diagnosis Murder," "Scrubs," and more.
However, after decades in show business, Van Dyke is now doing something that he's never done before. He's landed a role on the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and fans can wait to see him in Salem.
Drake Hogestyn got Dick Van Dyke the part on Days of Our Lives
Access Hollywood broke the news of Dick Van Dyke's "Days of Our Lives" debut, revealing that although the actor is known for his iconic comedic skills, his role on the soap opera will be much different. This time around, Van Dyke will be playing the more serious and dramatic part of a mystery man suffering from amnesia. "I have played old men before, but comedy old men. [This is the] first time I have ever just played my 97-year-old self," the actor told the outlet of his time on the sudser.
Van Dyke admitted that it was his friend Drake Hogestyn, who plays the beloved longtime character John Black on the soap, who got him the part. The actor says that he and Hogestyn frequent the same gym and that he would tease the soap star about getting him a role on the show, which he took to heart. "I said, 'Don't you have any parts for old people? Come on, give me one.' And he took me seriously and got me a part!" Van Dyke said.
Although the details surrounding Van Dyke's character are scarce, it's confirmed that he'll be sharing scenes with Hogestyn as well as soap icon Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans) during her guest spot on the show. Fans can see the iconic actor on "DOOL" this fall.