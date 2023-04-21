Comedy Legend Dick Van Dyke Is Set To Make His Days Of Our Lives Debut This Fall

Dick Van Dyke isn't letting age stop him from achieving new and exciting career goals. The 97-year-old actor recently appeared on Season 9 of "The Masked Singer," where he blew away the judges, fans, and audience with his singing and stage presence when he performed as the Gnome on the popular series. "I don't think they expected anybody from my generation to be on that show. So I knew I was gonna fool them. They were so surprised. I stepped out, and everybody's mouths dropped open," Van Dyke told Entertainment Weekly about his appearance.

As many fans of the actor know, he's enjoyed a very long career in Hollywood. He's best known for his roles in movies such as "Mary Poppins" "Bye Bye Birdie," and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," as well as TV shows such as "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Matlock," "Golden Girls," "Coach," "Diagnosis Murder," "Scrubs," and more.

However, after decades in show business, Van Dyke is now doing something that he's never done before. He's landed a role on the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives," and fans can wait to see him in Salem.