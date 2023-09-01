Cruel Summer's Lisa Yamada Joins B&B As Mysterious Young Designer

"Cruel Summer" fans may want to start tuning into "The Bold and the Beautiful" this fall as breakout actor Lisa Yamada is set to debut in her new role on the CBS soap, per TVLine. Yamada will portray a new fashion designer, Luna, who arrives at Forrester Creations ready to share her ideas for the company — and to stir up trouble. Viewers, get ready because a new character's arrival is always the precursor to bigger and better drama.

Yamada may be making her daytime soap opera debut on "B&B," but she has plenty of experience up until this point. Starring in season two of Freeform's show "Cruel Summer," she has also been featured in other television series such as "Little Fires Everywhere" and "Never Have I Ever." Based on her past projects, fans can't wait to see what she will bring to Los Angeles and Forrester Creations.