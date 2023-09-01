Cruel Summer's Lisa Yamada Joins B&B As Mysterious Young Designer
"Cruel Summer" fans may want to start tuning into "The Bold and the Beautiful" this fall as breakout actor Lisa Yamada is set to debut in her new role on the CBS soap, per TVLine. Yamada will portray a new fashion designer, Luna, who arrives at Forrester Creations ready to share her ideas for the company — and to stir up trouble. Viewers, get ready because a new character's arrival is always the precursor to bigger and better drama.
Yamada may be making her daytime soap opera debut on "B&B," but she has plenty of experience up until this point. Starring in season two of Freeform's show "Cruel Summer," she has also been featured in other television series such as "Little Fires Everywhere" and "Never Have I Ever." Based on her past projects, fans can't wait to see what she will bring to Los Angeles and Forrester Creations.
Yamada stars as RJ Forrester's love interest
Lisa Yamada has been cast as newcomer Luna, a college student interested in design and fashion, per TVLine. She will take an interest in working at Forrester Designs, but apparently, that's not all she's going to be interested in. Rumors surrounding her arrival on the soap have also come with speculation that Luna is RJ Forrester's (Joshua Hoffman) new love interest.
RJ returned to Los Angeles in April 2023 after his exit in 2018. As the only child of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), RJ has a pretty heavy legacy hanging over his head. Though he hasn't been involved in much family drama since he came back, a new love interest hiding a big secret might be just the thing to push him into the forefront of the soap. Who knows, maybe Luna and RJ will become the newest power couple on "The Bold and the Beautiful."