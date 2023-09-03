Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding Look Had A Touching Tribute To Mom Maria Shriver

Katherine Schwarzenegger and MCU star Chris Pratt had a whirlwind romance. Shortly after Pratt's separation from his ex-wife, Anna Faris, Maria Shriver introduced him to her daughter. "Maria helped set them up," an insider told People at the time. Schwarzenegger and Pratt were first pictured hand-in-hand during the Summer of 2018 — just a year later, they were married. Maria Shriver and Katherine's dad, former California governor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, attended the wedding with celebrities like Rob Lowe and even Pratt's ex, Anna Faris.

Jack, Pratt's son with Faris, was also part of the ceremony, along with Katherine's brothers and sister. According to one anonymous guest, the Montecito, California, venue was beautiful. "You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn't stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement," added the source. Despite their past ups and downs, exes Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger have a habit of reconnecting at family events: birthdays, holidays, and now weddings.

One particularly meaningful detail that day had to do with Katherine's wedding look, a touching tribute to her mother. The bride adhered to the age-old "something borrowed" tradition, wearing Shriver's original veil from her 1986 wedding to Arnold. She also paired it with "something new," a custom Armani gown that was definitely a departure from her mother's '80s shoulder pads.