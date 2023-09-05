All Of The Trump Family Members Who Have Been Divorced

Donald Trump has been making headlines for decades, as he's gone from a New York real estate developer to a reality TV celebrity on "The Apprentice" to president of the United States. Trump also has set a number of records since becoming president. He's the first president, former or current, to have a mugshot, which he got during his arrest for felony charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Not every record he holds is quite so dramatic. When he was sworn in as president in 2021 at the age of 70, he was the oldest person at the time to ever be president — of course, President Joe Biden has since broken that record. Trump is also the only president who has ever been divorced twice and married three times — his third wife, Melania Trump, became the First Lady beside him in the White House. The first and only other divorced and remarried president was Ronald Reagan.

While Donald's divorces may have been the most high-profile splits in his family, he's definitely not the only Trump to end a marriage. Here are all the Trump family members who have gotten divorced.