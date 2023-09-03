Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Happy When Donald Posted About Their Son Barron

If there's one thing that Donald Trump likes to do, it's post on social media. He got banned from Twitter on January 8, 2021, after the platform determined that some of Trump's tweets incited violence in connection with the January 6 US Capitol insurrection. Elon Musk lifted his suspension from the social media platform in late 2022, and Donald's first post since being banned featured his mugshot from his arrest at Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

After having been banned from Twitter, Donald went so far as to create his own social media platform called Truth Social, and he's been posting there frequently – up to 50 times a day at times. But not all of his posts have gone over well with his wife, Melania Trump.

In July, Donald reposted a meme on Truth Social that featured a photoshopped image of Barron Trump, his and Melania's son, at a podium with the words: "In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!" Along with the meme, Donald wrote, "No Contest!!!" And if there's one thing that Melania is protective of, it's their son Barron, so she was reportedly pretty angry that Donald would use Barron's image and name like that.