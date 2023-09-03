OutDaughtered's Adam Busby Has A Simple Response To Parenting Shamers

Adam and Michelle Busby of "OutDaughtered" have been sharing their joys and headaches under the microscope of reality TV for almost as long as they've been parents. Millions of viewers have watched their older daughter, Blayke, grow from a toddler to a poised middle-schooler, and her five sisters — the U.S.'s first set of all-girl quintuplets — blossom from tiny infants to personality-filled 8-year-olds. The Busbys did opt to halt filming for a time during COVID — travel restrictions and lockdowns limited what they could do — but once the world opened up again, they decided as a family to come back for a new season. Still, the Busbys had some stipulations before filming Season 9 of "OutDaughtered." This included giving the girls a say in how often they want to be on camera.

The latest season shows Danielle devoting more time to her boutique, Graeson Bee, while Adam takes on the bulk of daily parenting. The new season found him going solo with the quints on a camping trip, and then escorting them at a father-daughter dance. Being the only man in a household of girls isn't easy, but he's happy to rise to the challenge. What baffles him, though, is the backseat parenting he encounters online. As he told People in 2019, "It's just crazy that somebody out there is criticizing us about something they have no idea about." Adam did admit that while he tries to rise above it all, he sometimes can't resist the urge to clap back against the parent shamers.