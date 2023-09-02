Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville Singer-Songwriter, Dead At 76

Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter best known for his hit 1977 song "Margaritaville," has died at the age of 76. According to a statement posted on his official Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, a spokesperson for Buffett said that he died in his sleep the previous night. The cause of Buffett's death has not been made public, though he has been hospitalized at various periods over the past several months.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," the text accompanying a photo of Buffett riding in a boat read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Prior to his passing, Buffet was going full steam ahead with producing new music. On August 25, he teased his fans with tracks from his forthcoming album, "Equal Strain on All Parts." No release date had been set for the album, but it was expected to land by the end of 2023. He also appeared to be rehearsing for a new tour.