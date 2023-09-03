The Many Meanings Behind Suri Cruise's Unique Name

From the minute Tom Cruise jumped on Oprah's couch declaring his love for Katie Holmes, we were hooked on the pairing. An unlikely romance, we couldn't help but follow the couple through their journey. When they announced Holmes was pregnant in 2005, we waited eagerly for the child's birth — and for what name TomKat would choose for their new addition.

Shortly after the birth of their daughter in 2006, Cruise told Vanity Fair he and Holmes received baby-name books from friends. "When we came to the name Suri, we both loved it. And we both said, 'Suri Cruise.'"

The actor also revealed they knew the meaning behind the name but that it didn't play a part in their decision to choose it. "We later found out that it meant 'red rose,' and that was just a bonus.'" Indeed, one of the Persian translations for the word "suri" is the rose, especially one with an intense fragrance. But it could also be translated as vitriol, mirth, a color, and an arrow. And that's the just tip of the iceberg where the name Suri is concerned. Switch to a different culture, and you'll find even more meanings.