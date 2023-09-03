The Hardest Little People, Big World Moments To Film According To Audrey Roloff

Over the years, fans have watched the Roloff family grow and change on their reality television show, "Little People, Big World." When the series began, viewers met Matt Roloff and his then-wife Amy Roloff, both of whom are little people — hence the name of the show. Matt and Amy welcomed four kids together, Zachary, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, and they all appeared on the show at one point or another. Jeremy was a staple on the series for several seasons, and a couple of years after meeting his now-wife, Audrey Roloff, she officially joined the cast. Fans got to know Jeremy and Audrey and got to see them become parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter Ember in 2017 (via Facebook).

And while there were certainly times that Jeremy and Audrey seemed to really enjoy participating in the show with Jeremy's family, it wasn't all easy. In fact, Audrey shared that she had a particularly tough time filming after giving birth to Ember. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in January, someone asked Audrey what the "hardest moment" that she experienced on camera was. "Anything postpartum with Ember," she responded, according to InTouch. "It was so hard and I was just, like, in so much pain in so many ways and just figuring out motherhood as a first-time mom," she continued, before further explaining how stressful that period in her life really was.