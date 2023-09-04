The Stunning Transformation Of Danielle Bradbery

Danielle Bradbery is a Texas girl, and the world first got to know her when she stepped on stage to audition for "The Voice" in 2013. Little did she know that she'd just taken the first giant leap toward a whole new life.

Danielle Simone Bradbery was born in 1996 on July 23 in League City, Texas. She and her parents, Gloria and Danny Bradbery, lived in Cypress, Texas, for most of her childhood, and she completed her high school education at Cypress Ranch High School. While it appears her childhood was pretty ordinary, Bradbery's dreams were anything but. She would often dream about knocking the socks off a crowd with her music, and in her late teens, she managed to do just that.

Speaking to the Taste of Country, Bradbery shared one of her secret childhood dreams, which was pretty much on par with what kids saw on Disney's "Hannah Montana" back in the day. "I've always tried to picture myself rolling up in the car and everyone screaming and just coming out and putting on this amazing concert," she told the outlet. She wasn't dreaming about doing this at your typical stadium, though — her venue of choice was the Houston Rodeo, which she grew up attending. "Especially [since] it would be in my hometown, so the Houston Rodeo is definitely my number one that I would love to perform at," she said. In 2014, this dream came true when she performed the national anthem at that very rodeo.