All The Members Of The Royal Family Who Don't Have Royal Titles

Being a member of the British royal family definitely comes with its fair share of perks. There are the lavish events, the historical homes, and all the stunning pieces of jewelry. There is one thing that isn't necessarily guaranteed for those born into the royal family, however, and that's a title. Some are given at birth, and others can be bestowed (or stripped!) by the reigning monarch. Titles can also be rejected by the person receiving them or by the parent of a royally-born child — as is the case of a couple of the grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Per protocol, the children and grandchildren of the reigning monarch are bestowed with prince or princess titles at birth, but it is up to the child's parents whether or not they are used.

There are several family members who are currently in the line of succession but do not have a royal title. It is unlikely any of these untitled royals will ever sit on the throne because they are so far down in the line, but they do still have a claim. So who in the British royal family has a potential claim to the throne without the extra titles to prove it?