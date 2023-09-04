Details About The Drama Between Sophia Culpo And Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios appeared to have major staying power, which is why their sudden split took fans by complete surprise. The model and the NFLer began their public relationship in 2021 and really seemed dedicated to building a life together. In fact, when fans tuned in to watch "The Culpo Sisters" on TLC, which co-stars Olivia Culpo and Aurora Culpo, many were happy to hear that Sophia decided to move to New Jersey with Berrios, who had signed with the New York Jets at the time, and thought that the two would end up getting married.

Months later, however, Sophia moved out of the home she shared with Berrios. "It is officially moving day. I woke up this morning and my morning mantra was literally so accurate and appropriate just for the day. Moving on and moving forward is always for the better because it always brings the most growth no matter what," she wrote on her Instagram Stories in April, according to E! News. Sophia remained mum about the split for weeks, even dodging questions about Berrios' whereabouts when asked on social media. "I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken," she admitted on her IG Stories a few weeks later (per Fox News). Although Sophia didn't outright reveal why she and Berrios split, she dropped a few clues.