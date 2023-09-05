Why Jenna Bush Hager Once Denied An Opportunity To Talk With Katie Holmes

The early 2000s rom-com "First Daughter" may not stick out in your mind as much as other films of the time, like "Bridget Jones Diary" or "13 Going On 30," but it was still a cute flick that's worth a watch (or re-watch). In it, Katie Holmes plays the college-aged daughter of the President of the United States. The actor thought she would do some research prior to filming, including interviewing a well-known president's kid.

In the movie, Holmes' character longs for the quintessential university experience, which is easier said than done when presidential children are often flanked by bodyguards. So her father, played by Michael Keaton, sends just one undercover agent to keep track of her. As you can guess, it's a good-looking guy around her age who perfectly fulfills the role of a love interest.

Holmes, the daughter of an attorney in real life, wanted to study the person who was actually living out the Forest Whitaker film – Jenna Bush Hager. The daughter of former President George W. Bush went to college the year her dad was elected leader of the United States. She, too, desired a "normal" college experience. So normal, in fact, that she figured her life was too mundane for Holmes' case study.