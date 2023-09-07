Inside Princess Diana's Strained Relationship With Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh

Princess Diana and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, may have looked alike, but they couldn't have been more different. And according to reports, they didn't always see eye to eye.

While Diana entered the British royal family as a naive 20-year-old, Sophie — born Sophie Rhys-Jones — was a seasoned public relations expert in her 30s. As the presumed future queen of the United Kingdom, Diana became one of the world's most famous women the minute an engagement ring was on her finger. Sophie, meanwhile, married a lower-ranking Mountbatten-Windsor. Her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, was third in line for the throne when he was born but has since plummeted to number 14. As a result, Sophie is not exactly a household name.

The differences between the two women multiply from there. And based on palace scuttlebutt, the old adage that opposites attract didn't apply to them: Diana allegedly couldn't stand Sophie.