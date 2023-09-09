Celebs You Never Realized Got Their Start On The Young And The Restless

The "Young and the Restless" premiered on CBS on March 26, 1973. William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, created the long-running soap opera. At the time, William was a head writer at NBC's "Days of Our Lives" and his wife was a celebrated daytime talk show host in Chicago. It was a half-hour show that was slated to be called "The Innocent Years." However, the Bells ultimately decided that would not be a fitting name. The couple chose "The Young and the Restless" because it more accurately reflected the prevalent mood in America during the early '70s.

The first episode opens with a mysterious man named Brad Elliot arriving in Genoa City, Wisconsin. Tom Hallick played Brad in that first episode. He has also appeared on numerous television shows, including "The Greatest American Hero," "Dynasty," and "Murder, She Wrote." Later in that first episode, wealthy character Chris Brooks confesses her love for the working-class Snapper Foster. This forbidden romance fuels the feud that pitted the two families against each other for 1,747 episodes. Trish Stewart played Chris Brooks. She was also in "CHiPs," "Fantasy Island," and "The Love Boat."

Over the past half-century, many talented actors have appeared on "The Young and the Restless." Some remained on the show, while others moved on to become even bigger celebrities than they were on the soap. Here is a look at some actors you might not have realized got their start on "The Young and the Restless."