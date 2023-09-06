Why Melissa Joan Hart's Pic With Britney Spears Couldn't Have Come At A Worse Time

Melissa Joan Hart has had quite an illustrious career that began when she was just a small child. She starred in Nickelodeon's original "Clarissa Explains It All" from 1991 until its end in 1994, followed by her most famous role in "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," from 1996 to 2003. It was during this adolescent stardom that she met fellow star Britney Spears, who'd made a stunning transformation from "Star Search" hopeful to pop icon.

In 1999, Spears appeared on the soundtrack of "Drive Me Crazy," a teen rom-com in which Hart starred. This led to the two of them becoming friends. Hart even took Spears to her first nightclub, even though she was under 18 at the time. Hart then joined Spears in the music video for her single, "(You Drive Me) Crazy," which the film is named after. Spears also guest starred in the first episode of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" in its fourth season. The two young women hit it off, but when Spears posed next to Hart for a red carpet photograph at the "Drive Me Crazy" premiere, she had no idea that she'd stumbled into one of Hart's worst career moments.