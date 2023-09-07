How William & Kate's Children Have Grown Up Since The Queen's Death

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have grown up quite a bit over the past year. The three children of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, seem to have really come into their own, and quite a bit has changed for them since the death of Queen Elizabeth II — their great-grandmother whom they lovingly referred to as "Gan Gan." The Cambridge kids all have their own personalities that shine through whenever they are in public. However, royal watchers have definitely noticed that all three have stepped into a new phase of life as they've begun to mature.

As People magazine pointed out, William and Kate started preparing their brood for their royal roles beginning in 2021. The kids have taken on a few more responsibilities and have made some additional appearances as they've gotten older, which is an important part of their future. Slowly but surely, George, Charlotte, and even little Louis have shifted gears, and it seems 2023 has been nothing short of transformative for all three siblings. Let's take a look back at some of the biggest moments that showed marked change in the Cambridge kids since their grandmother's passing.