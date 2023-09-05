Hallmark Alum Kristin Chenoweth's Wedding Comments About Josh Bryant Are Melting Our Hearts

Whether she's hitting unbelievably high notes in Broadway musicals like "Wicked," directing a chorus of teenagers in Hallmark's "A Christmas Love Story," or belting show tunes on one of her many solo albums, Kristin Chenoweth's powerhouse voice is hard to forget. Although the Tony Award-winner has fallen in love on stage and screen plenty of times, she resisted romance behind the scenes for most of her adult life. "It took me a really long time to help my relatives in Oklahoma understand that when I graduated from college, I wasn't going to get married, have the baby, and teach music," the "Glee" star told HelloGiggles — she broke the mold and became famous, focusing on her career rather than a husband.

However, Chenoweth's perspective on marriage changed when she met Nashville-based singer Josh Bryant, and their love story is straight out of a Hallmark movie. The two musicians first met in 2016 at a wedding. Bryant was performing with his country band, Back Road Anthem, and Chenoweth's niece was the bride. "I noticed him and he noticed me, but we were dating other people," the Broadway star explained on "The Jesse Eagle Show." It was the beginning of a classic "friends to lovers" arc. Unbelievably, the pair reconnected the next summer when Back Road Anthem was hired to play her nephew's wedding. This time, they were both single, and sparks flew. The pair got engaged in 2021 and officially tied the knot in September 2023.