Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Set The Record Straight On His Relaxed Reputation

Well all right, all right, all right. As an Oscar-winning actor and heartthrob, Matthew McConaughey has been in the spotlight since the '90s. Since then, he has stacked up accredited roles in cult classics, such as "Interstellar," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Dazed and Confused," and more. Perhaps it was the latter film that cemented the image of McConaughey to the public as a laid-back, potential stoner.

Or maybe it was his infamous arrest in 1999 related to the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Entertainment Weekly, after a noise complaint was made, police appeared at McConaughey's home to find him completely nude — playing bongo drums. While he was eventually able to drop the odd charges, it appears his past will not be so easily forgotten.

His wife Camila Alves spoke out to let fans know that despite his public image, the real McConaughey would surprise us. "He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom," Alves revealed to "Biscuits & Jam," a Southern Living podcast. Of his mother Mary McCabe, Alves continued: "She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on-time, very prepared. And he gets a lot of those traits from her." Now enjoying his title as an esteemed actor and potential political candidate, McConaughey has definitely cleaned up.