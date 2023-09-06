Expert Tells Us How Prince William's Body Language Has Changed Since The Queen's Death

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, the United Kingdom said farewell to its beloved monarch. Prince William, meanwhile, had to face a much greater personal loss. As reported by CBS, in a public address that he made shortly following the queen's passing, William said, "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother." He went on to open up about his feelings sorrow, sharing, "My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen."

However, even as William entered a period of mourning, his entire life changed. After all, Elizabeth's death marked William's transition from second in the line of succession to the heir to the throne. In light of this transformation, the newly-ascended King Charles III passed a number of important titles on to his son. Indeed, in Charles' first public appearance as king, he announced, "As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles, which have meant so much to me" (via CBS).

With these new titles, though, come great responsibilities — and William has likely felt their weight. The List consulted with body language expert, royal commentator, and co-founder of TRUTHPLANE Mark Bowden to gain insight into how the prince is dealing with his new role. And interestingly, it seems that William has changed considerably since his grandmother died.