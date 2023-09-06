Sophie Turner Hasn't Been Shy About Her Struggles Living Away From England

Sophie Turner has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health over the years. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Turner said that getting help for mental illness has been more readily available in the United States — and she contrasted that with what she knows about being in the U.K. "I have had people in my life who have been the lowest of the low, the bottom of this pit, and I've had to fly them out to America because they just can't get the right help in the U.K. In the U.S., they are more willing to talk about their emotions. Or at least, more willing to talk about mental health. In the U.K., we have this mentality of 'chin up, get on with it, you'll be fine'," she told the outlet in 2019.

Regardless, Turner seems to want to be in the U.K. as much as she possibly can. Throughout her marriage, Turner spent time with her family and friends across the pond — and the DNCE singer has also spent time there as well. In October 2022, for example, Just Jared shared photos of the two walking around London together. And, this past April, the Daily Mail published photos of Turner and Jonas walking through London with a house plant. "The chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same," she told Elle UK.

It'll definitely be interesting to see whether or not Turner returns to the U.K. now that her marriage is over.