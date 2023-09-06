Sophie Turner Hasn't Been Shy About Her Struggles Living Away From England
It's over for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Just days after reports surfaced that Jonas had hired a divorce attorney, TMZ has confirmed that the Jonas brother has officially filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" star. According to People magazine, the former couple does have a prenuptial agreement; Jonas has cited that his four-year marriage to Turner is "irretrievably broken." Turner, who hails from the U.K., had been living in the United States with Jonas whenever she wasn't on location filming. Interestingly, she and Jonas sold their Miami mansion in August, per Business Insider.
Despite their public appearance of happiness, there were signs that Sophie and Joe's marriage wouldn't last. Over the years, Turner has been rather outspoken about her desire to move back to the U.K., which is where her family resides. "I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing," Turner told Elle UK in 2022. And this isn't the only time that Turner has seemed homesick, either.
Sophie Turner has tried to incorporate the U.K. into her U.S. lifestyle
At the height of the coronavirus lockdowns in April 2020, Sophie Turner uploaded a post to her Instagram Stories in which she shared that she had ordered some food items from the U.K. to enjoy in Los Angeles. "Bringing the UK to LA," she wrote (via Hello! magazine). And it sounds like Jonas did his best to try to make things feel more like home for his soon-to-be ex-wife, at least at that point in time. In an interview with Andy Cohen that aired on Instagram Live, Jonas said that he was really trying to cook things that Turner would enjoy.
"We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time. I am trying to get my British delicacies down. For us it has been wonderful ... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another," he said, according to E! News. And while it's entirely possible that Turner's desire to be back in the U.K. caused a rift in her marriage, sources gave TMZ another reason. The outlet reported that the divorce is happening because Turner and Jonas are on two totally different pages. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," the source explained.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas spent time in the U.K. together
Sophie Turner has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health over the years. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Turner said that getting help for mental illness has been more readily available in the United States — and she contrasted that with what she knows about being in the U.K. "I have had people in my life who have been the lowest of the low, the bottom of this pit, and I've had to fly them out to America because they just can't get the right help in the U.K. In the U.S., they are more willing to talk about their emotions. Or at least, more willing to talk about mental health. In the U.K., we have this mentality of 'chin up, get on with it, you'll be fine'," she told the outlet in 2019.
Regardless, Turner seems to want to be in the U.K. as much as she possibly can. Throughout her marriage, Turner spent time with her family and friends across the pond — and the DNCE singer has also spent time there as well. In October 2022, for example, Just Jared shared photos of the two walking around London together. And, this past April, the Daily Mail published photos of Turner and Jonas walking through London with a house plant. "The chocolate ain't good, the crisps ain't good. It's not the same," she told Elle UK.
It'll definitely be interesting to see whether or not Turner returns to the U.K. now that her marriage is over.