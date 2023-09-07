RHONYC Star Ubah Hassan Has Familial Ties To An Iconic Housewife

"The Real Housewives Of New York City " season 14 cast member Ubah Hassan seems to be settling into her role quite nicely. Fans of the original series and reboot have gotten a chance to learn about her hot sauce line, Ubah Hot, and her illustrious modeling career, which has seen her on the cover of Red Magazine and in campaigns for Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and more. She has also received some helpful advice from "Real Housewives of Dubai" star Chanel Ayan, who happens to be her cousin.

While Ayan films across the world, the model offered her loved one some words of wisdom regarding her fellow Housewives and how to handle the drama that plays out on camera. The ladies haven't shared much regarding their relationship, such as whether or not they were tight growing up. However, they seem close now, posting several Instagram selfies in October 2022, with Ubah calling Ayan "The most supportive kindest human being."