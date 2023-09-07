Why Two Of Donald Trump's Kids Didn't Vote For Him In The 2016 Primaries

No one ever knew Donald Trump had political ambitions, but he surprised much of the country — not to mention the world — when the former "Apprentice" host announced he was running for America's highest office. Donald's family, including his wife, Melania Trump, and his five children, campaigned vigorously for the controversial politician both during his initial run and for Donald's 2020 re-election bid. As strongly as they supported him, however, two of Donald's children never actually voted for him in the 2016 primaries.

According to Yahoo! News and other sources, his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and middle son, Eric Trump, were registered as independents that year, and as such were ineligible to vote in a party primary. Moreover, as residents of New York, they had long since missed the deadline to register as Republicans. As the then-candidate told "Fox & Friends:" "They had a long time to register and they were unaware of the rules so they feel very, very guilty, they feel very guilty, but it's fine, I understand that," (via CNN).

Donald also joked about cutting off his children's allowance as a result of their error. Eric and Ivanka soon put out a statement of their own, pointing out that the rules of voting are different from state to state. "Eric and I are fully supportive of our father and look forward to casting our vote for him in November," Ivanka clarified. It was a lesson learned, and one not likely to be repeated in 2024.