What Joe Jonas & Tiger Woods' High-Profile Divorces Have In Common

From Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, no couple is safe — it's been the year of celebrity breakups. As of September 2023, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have also joined the broken hearts club. "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the couple announced on Instagram. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." Reportedly, Jonas is seeking joint custody of their two daughters, per AP News.

As for the "speculative narratives" in question, one source told TMZ that Sophie Turner likes to party, leaving Joe Jonas at home to watch the kids "pretty much all of the time." But given that the "Game of Thrones" actor is a self-proclaimed homebody, as she explained on "Conan at Home," this is a pretty unexpected take.

Regardless, the A-listers had been dealing with "serious problems" for months according to TMZ, and Jonas was spotted without his wedding ring in the lead-up. In August, they put their $15 million Miami home up for sale, a hint at what was to come. Given the money and status involved, this high-profile divorce is sure to be complicated. It's no surprise that Joe Jonas has hired one of the best lawyers in the business: Tom Sasser, the same attorney who worked with Tiger Woods on his divorce over a decade ago.