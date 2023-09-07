Signs Prince Harry And Chelsy Davy Were Never Going To Last

Before they would officially start dating in 2004, Prince Harry had already met Chelsy Davy. At the time, according to "William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls," a book by royal expert Katie Nicholl, Davy had been in her final year at Stowe School in England. The pair met through a mutual friend, Simon Diss, who thought "they would make a good match."

Nothing happened then, however, seeing as she was about to graduate and move back to South Africa. Still, by all accounts, Harry seemed smitten with her from the start, so it was probably unsurprising that he had "every intention of reconnecting with her," according to Nicholl, when he left the Australian outback for Africa in his gap year.

During his time there, Harry would visit her frequently, their relationship growing more serious the better they got to know each other. At one point, according to Angela Levin's book "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," he even wrote to a school friend calling Davy "the love of my life — this one's unreal." By the time that summer ended and the prince had to return to England, he promised it would not be long before they'd see each other again. But were they always doomed to fail?