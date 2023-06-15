Chelsy Davy: How Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Changed Through The Years

Chelsy Davy is a businesswoman, wife, and mother — but to most people, she is still best known as the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Davy and the royal were in a serious long-term relationship, which lasted from 2004 to 2011. The couple ultimately ended things due to a combination of pressure from the media and concerns about how Prince Harry's grandmother and then-monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would receive her.

When it comes to her famous ex and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Davy has remained quite tight-lipped. But with a renewed interest in Davy and her life due to Prince Harry's own legal complications and phone hacking trial, as well as his memoir, "Spare," which detailed some of their relationship, many are curious to know about the woman who could've been a royal. Here is a look at how Chelsy Davy became the person she is today.