Where You've Seen Grey's Anatomy Star Adelaide Kane Before

Actor Adelaide Kane plays Jules Millin on "Grey's Anatomy," joining the cast for Season 19 of the medical drama. When her character was announced, she was described as being, " ... a little bossy — but her heart is always in the right place. She's not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble" (via TVLine). Like Kim Raver, who confirmed she's returning to "Grey's Anatomy" for Season 20, Kane most likely will return, as well.

Chances are, you've seen Kane on your TV screen before she appeared as Jules in the hallowed halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Fans of "Teen Wolf" will remember her as Season 3's werewolf Cora Hale. Kane auditioned for a different character in Season 2, and then for a Season 3 character that was only supposed to be in a single episode. However, the creator of the show Jeff Davis recognized her from her previous audition and invited her to audition for the role of Cora.

In an interview on the "Teen Wolf" set, Kane praised the cast of "Teen Wolf" for being kind, and she also said she enjoyed getting to do her own stunts when she could: "I'm always down to get thrown around, but it's also a safety issue. They can't afford to break the actors' noses, so we have stunt doubles. But as much as I can, I really enjoy getting involved in the more physical side of things" (via Collider).