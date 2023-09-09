The Reason Giuliana Rancic Ditched Her Wedding Ring At The 2018 Oscars

Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill Rancic tied the knot in Capri, Italy, in 2007. Both familiar with the world of television, the duo decided to share their lives with the world on their own reality show called "Giuliana and Bill," which aired on the Style Network. The Rancics seemed to have the whole marriage thing down pat, and they even released a book ("I Do, Now What?: Secrets, Stories, and Advice from a Madly-in-Love Couple") to help others find a lasting love. Everything seemed to be going splendidly for Giuliana and Bill, but when she stepped out without her wedding ring at the 2018 Oscars, everyone started to panic.

After spotting Giuliana on the red carpet — and noticing that she chose to forgo a particular piece of jewelry — people started talking on social media, wondering if there was trouble in paradise. Fortunately, however, there was a perfectly good explanation for Giuliana ditching her ring. Evidently, it just didn't go with her outfit that day. Instead, Giuliana opted for a huge diamond that she wore on her middle finger. "Giuliana is wearing a 10-carat cushion cut exceptional diamond ring by Forevermark," a rep from the jewelry brand told People magazine at the time. The outlet went on to further confirm what we suspected.