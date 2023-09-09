The Reason Giuliana Rancic Ditched Her Wedding Ring At The 2018 Oscars
Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill Rancic tied the knot in Capri, Italy, in 2007. Both familiar with the world of television, the duo decided to share their lives with the world on their own reality show called "Giuliana and Bill," which aired on the Style Network. The Rancics seemed to have the whole marriage thing down pat, and they even released a book ("I Do, Now What?: Secrets, Stories, and Advice from a Madly-in-Love Couple") to help others find a lasting love. Everything seemed to be going splendidly for Giuliana and Bill, but when she stepped out without her wedding ring at the 2018 Oscars, everyone started to panic.
After spotting Giuliana on the red carpet — and noticing that she chose to forgo a particular piece of jewelry — people started talking on social media, wondering if there was trouble in paradise. Fortunately, however, there was a perfectly good explanation for Giuliana ditching her ring. Evidently, it just didn't go with her outfit that day. Instead, Giuliana opted for a huge diamond that she wore on her middle finger. "Giuliana is wearing a 10-carat cushion cut exceptional diamond ring by Forevermark," a rep from the jewelry brand told People magazine at the time. The outlet went on to further confirm what we suspected.
Giuliana & Bill Rancic's marriage is going strong
Not only did Giuliana Rancic's wedding ring not make the cut for her 2018 Oscars look, but it also wouldn't fit on her hand. According to the report from People magazine, the huge stone on her Forevermark ring was just too big to fit next to Giuliana's wedding set — so, there you have it. Believe it or not, Giuliana and Bill Rancic haven't really been subjected to many divorce rumors over the years. For the most part, they keep to themselves and they rarely find their names covering the tabloids. It helps, of course, that they frequently post about one another on social media, letting everyone know that they are still happy — and still very much in love.
"Best 16 years of my life. Happy Anniversary baby," Giuliana captioned an Instagram post on September 1. A couple of weeks earlier, Bill penned a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram in honor of her birthday. "Happy Birthday @giulianarancic! What an amazing journey we have shared together for the past 17 years. God has truly blessed me and @dukerancic. We love you so much, my beautiful wife," he wrote. The lovey-dovey captions fill both of their feeds and prove that their love is here to stay.
Giuliana & Bill Rancic have one son together
In 2012, after years of trying to start a family and facing some health issues, Giuliana and Bill Rancic welcomed their first (and only) child via surrogate, a son they named Edward Duke. "Bill and I are blessed beyond words to welcome Edward into our lives. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us along the way. We are so in love with the little guy already," Giuliana told E! News after the baby was born. Both Giuliana and Bill often share photos of "Duke" on social media, and both truly love being parents.
Over the years, Giuliana and Bill have taken many trips back to Italy to visit the very place they got married. For their 12-year anniversary and their 15-year anniversary, they brought Duke along for the trip. According to the Daily Mail, Giuliana and Bill shared some photos and videos of the time they spent at the Piazza Di Anacapri in 2022 where they promised themselves to each other many moons ago. And, of course, Giuliana was wearing her wedding rings for the occasion. Per The Engagement Ring Bible, Giuliana's timeless sparkler is one to write home about; it features a four-carat cushion cut center stone in a halo setting that features a "triple Micropavé band with split shank." Suffice it to say, he did good!