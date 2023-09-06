Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives A Lavish Life

There's been no shortage of drama surrounding Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's messy divorce. In May 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce after being married to Costner for almost 19 years. According to the filing, "irreconcilable differences" are what deteriorated the marriage, and the differences in the pair's views of what should happen moving forward are equally irreconcilable. Baumgartner took her husband to court, requesting $248,000 per month in child support for their children, 15-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Logan, and 12-year-old Grace. While the trial raged on, Costner paid $129,755 monthly. On September 1, however, Baumgartner's wish was officially denied when the judge ruled that she'd instead be receiving $63,209 a month from her movie star ex.

As a successful star of both movies and television, there's no question that Kevin Costner was able to provide a very comfortable life for his children and his wife during their marriage. According to a legal brief from Baumgartner's team via Us Weekly, "The Court order must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin's considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves the standard of living of Christine." Unfortunately for Costner, who told Access Hollywood that the legal drama has been "a horrible place to be," the fight still isn't over, even though he won this battle. They're heading back to court in November over their prenuptial agreement. Even before that agreement is reached, it's clear that Baumgartner still lives quite the lavish lifestyle thanks to her ex.