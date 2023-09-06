Protocols The Royals Have Broken Since The Queen Died

Throughout Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign, she adhered to strict royal protocol and expected the same from her extended family, who were instructed on protocol from an early age. "Etiquette training for the royals starts as soon as they're old enough to sit at a table," etiquette expert Myka Meier told People. "They are raised having formal meals, going to formal events and practicing everything from voice levels to dressing appropriately to ... how to curtsy and bow."

Unfortunately for the much-loved monarch, not all the royals take tradition to heart. For instance, there have been claims that the queen was deeply unhappy with Princess Catherine's habit of repeatedly breaking protocol. Namely, she expressed her displeasure at Catherine supposedly exhibiting a tad too much flesh, albeit unwittingly. And before Catherine, there was Princess Diana, who broke tradition on multiple occasions, such as when she adopted a more genial parenting style in contrast to the stoicism expected from royals. However, there were some (admittedly rare) occasions in which the queen herself defied protocol, the most notable being when she bowed to Diana's coffin.

Since the queen's death in September 2022, the surviving royals have each been doing their bit to ensure that the decorum the monarch upheld for 70 years remains respected and enforced. But there are some Windsors who are simply too rebellious to stick to the rules. From inappropriate manicures to smashing the patriarchy, let's take a look at protocols the royals have broken since the queen died.