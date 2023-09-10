Why The Olsen Twins Were Sued By Their Former Employees

The Olsen twins have built an impressive empire since their career began on "Full House" when they were just 6 months old. Viewers got to see the infants as they both portrayed the role of baby Michelle Tanner in the series, which debuted in 1987, and the duo remained on the sitcom until it ended in 1995. However, by the time the show wrapped, the twins had already begun their next career move. While still on the series, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen founded their media company, Dualstar, at just 6 years old, which produced several of their films, including "New York Minute." After its release in 2004, the ladies shifted their attention to the clothing industry, a major change from their "Full House" days. Under their Dualstar imprint, they established their luxury clothing line, The Row, in 2006, which was the subject of controversy after several unpaid staffers who worked there sued the twins for overworking them.

The wage theft lawsuit first came about in August 2015. Dozens of Dualstar's interns (the majority of whom worked at The Row, while the remainder interned with a different Olsen-owned brand, Elizabeth and James) criticized the business for its unreasonable demands and even off-the-clock work. The court case would play out for nearly two years before the famed twins resolved the issue.