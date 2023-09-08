How Sophie Turner Really Feels About Taylor Swift's Scathing Songs About Joe Jonas

Contrary to popular belief, staying friends with your ex can strengthen your relationship instead of creating new problems. As long as your ex isn't a toxic person and you can mutually agree on healthy boundaries, you can make your deep understanding of each other turn into a platonic connection that helps you excel in new relationships. Although that may be rare today, it's not entirely impossible, and Taylor Swift is living proof of that.

For instance, over the years, there have been several times when Swift and Taylor Lautner have shown us you can be besties with your ex. And Swift's friendship not only extends to her exes but to their partners as well. She's formed close friendships with Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome, as well as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Swift and Jonas dated for a couple of months in 2008. He infamously ended things over a short phone call and started dating Camilla Belle shortly after. Swift wasn't too pleased, and she publicly called him out several times.

Jonas released a MySpace statement insisting that he didn't cheat and claiming that Swift was the one who ended their infamous breakup call. As short as the relationship was, it left its mark. Swift has supposedly written several songs about the matter including "Forever & Always," "Mr. Perfectly Fine," and "Better Than Revenge." The Jonas Brothers have also released some searing songs about Swift. However, it seems all is behind them now because both Turner and Jonas have unequivocally supported Swift's music, including the songs she's written about Jonas. Turner even seems to have a favorite.