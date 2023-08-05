Times Taylor Swift And Taylor Lautner Proved You Can Be Besties With Your Ex

Along with her record-setting awards and top-charting hits, Taylor Swift is known for her long list of ex-lovers and the perfect rhymes they inspired. Though some scathing breakup songs and heart-wrenching ballads have resulted from her love affairs, this doesn't mean that her relationships with her exes are forever tainted with bad blood.

In fact, many of the singer's splits have turned into eventual reconciliations and even unlikely friendships, with Taylor Lautner being a great example of an old flame she remained close with. If you're unfamiliar, Lautner is most known for playing the role of Jacob Black in the "Twilight" franchise, but he's also appeared in movies like "Abduction" and shows such as "Scream Queens." Lautner and Swift began their relationship in late 2009 when they were teenagers.

The couple broke up after roughly three months, with the separation resulting in "Back to December," a song off Swift's "Speak Now" album that expresses regret at not reciprocating the efforts of a well-intended lover. Ever since their breakup, Swift and Lautner have repeatedly proved that you can still be besties with your ex.