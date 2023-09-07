Soap Vet Hayley Erin Returns To The Young And The Restless (But Not As Abby Newman)
Beloved soap opera star Hayley Erin has been missed on "General Hospital" ever since her character Kiki Jerome was murdered by serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in 2018. Prior to that, she appeared on "The Young and the Restless" as one of the actresses who played Abby Newman, taking on the role from 2008 to 2010. That role has been played by Melissa Ordway since 2013, and Soap Opera Digest reported on September 6 that Erin is returning to "Y&R," albeit not as Abby. According to the magazine, Erin will be playing a new character named Claire Grace who, according to Soaps in Depth, will be a new employee at the company Newman Media.
Erin had snagged a part on Freeform's spin-off series of "Pretty Little Liars" entitled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" in 2018. She had hoped to stay on "GH" simultaneously, but the story Kiki was embroiled in involved killing her character to up the stakes for her onscreen mother, Ava Jerome (Maura West), and the moment Ava learned Kiki was dead was certainly an emotional one.
Once the news broke about her return to "Y&R," Erin retweeted Soap Opera Digest's post about it, writing, "I hear Genoa City is beautiful this time of year."
Fans are over the moon at Hayley Erin's return
"Young and the Restless" fans were ecstatic at the news, welcoming Hayley Erin back to the show. One wrote, "I hope you have scenes with Susan Walters [Dian Jenkins]!" Another post read, "I'm so happy to see you back on #yr I loved you as Kiki and as Abby. I'm so excited." Another fan who closely follows Erin's life tweeted, "Yes it is! And you get to work with your best mate @camryngrimes! This is gonna be awesome! Hope you have some scenes together! I can't wait! Welcome back Hayley!"
Camryn Grimes, who plays Mariah Copeland on "Y&R," was thrilled that Erin would be rejoining the cast, and also retweeted Soap Opera Digest's report, writing, "Did I manifest this?! Who knows! But magic can't be denied and having @HayleyErin join us is a dream come true. We get a talented cast member AND my friend back stateside?? Please and thank you! Congrats my love." Erin and her husband Adam Fergus live in Dublin, Ireland with their twin daughters. Grimes announced on Twitter on August 4 that she and her fiance Brock Powell are expecting their first child. One fan noted, "That's amazing you get your friend back state side so you can share motherhood together with your babies." And, as another follower pointed out, "[T]hey can build a bigger nursery on set since she will bring the twins with her."