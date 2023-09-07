Soap Vet Hayley Erin Returns To The Young And The Restless (But Not As Abby Newman)

Beloved soap opera star Hayley Erin has been missed on "General Hospital" ever since her character Kiki Jerome was murdered by serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in 2018. Prior to that, she appeared on "The Young and the Restless" as one of the actresses who played Abby Newman, taking on the role from 2008 to 2010. That role has been played by Melissa Ordway since 2013, and Soap Opera Digest reported on September 6 that Erin is returning to "Y&R," albeit not as Abby. According to the magazine, Erin will be playing a new character named Claire Grace who, according to Soaps in Depth, will be a new employee at the company Newman Media.

Erin had snagged a part on Freeform's spin-off series of "Pretty Little Liars" entitled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" in 2018. She had hoped to stay on "GH" simultaneously, but the story Kiki was embroiled in involved killing her character to up the stakes for her onscreen mother, Ava Jerome (Maura West), and the moment Ava learned Kiki was dead was certainly an emotional one.

Once the news broke about her return to "Y&R," Erin retweeted Soap Opera Digest's post about it, writing, "I hear Genoa City is beautiful this time of year."