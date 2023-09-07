Veronica Redd's Return As Mamie On The Young And The Restless Has Us Celebrating
Veronica Redd had appeared in several classic TV shows, including "The Jeffersons," "Good Times," and "Eight is Enough," before she landed a part on "The Young and the Restless" as a recast of Mamie Johnson in 1990. Mamie was more than just the Abbott family's housekeeper as she also helped raise John Abbott's (then Brett Halsey) children and subsequently his kids with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) too. Mamie was instrumental in foiling many of Jill's wickedest schemes, mainly because she had feelings for John.
And, although she left Genoa City in 2004, Mamie — among many other major comebacks — returned for its Bicentennial Gala on the March 22, 2023, episode to help celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. However, as excited as we were for her appearance, it was all too brief. But fear not, as it's been announced that Redd will be reprising Mamie again on September 26.
Soaps.com confirms that it's not yet known why she's returning to Genoa City, and whether or not she's bringing good or bad news. The fans haven't been happy with the way Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been climbing the corporate ladder with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), even cheating on the sweet Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) with her, so Mamie's long-awaited return could be a much-needed kick in the seat for him and several other characters.
Fans are hoping Redd sticks around for a while
When the news of Veronica Redd's return to "The Young and the Restless" broke, fans expressed their excitement all across social media, with one responding to the announcement on Instagram by stating, "She will get everyone back in line!!!" Another follower hilariously responded, "Yeaaaa ... Get the Abbott's back in line Miss Mamie ... at the Abbott House. Give everyone a spanking." Redd's reprisal of Mamie is just the breath of fresh air the sudser needs.
Over on Twitter, fans were also excited at the prospect of her getting into things with the Abbotts and more, setting characters straight, with one tweeting: "Mamie is what the Abbott household needs!" Another viewer hoped that Mamie would be able to talk Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) into shedding his hoodie-centric wardrobe and dressing more appropriately for his social standing.
In an interview with Soap Hub, posted back in March, Redd credited head writer and executive producer Josh Griffith for her return, explaining, "Had it not been for Josh and the light-hearted expertise of 'Y&R's' publicist Matt Kane, I wouldn't have had a clue how beloved Mamie was by fans of the show. It has been both flattering and stupefying to experience how many fans are still so loyal and devoted to her." She also graciously thanked everybody for their love and support.