Veronica Redd's Return As Mamie On The Young And The Restless Has Us Celebrating

Veronica Redd had appeared in several classic TV shows, including "The Jeffersons," "Good Times," and "Eight is Enough," before she landed a part on "The Young and the Restless" as a recast of Mamie Johnson in 1990. Mamie was more than just the Abbott family's housekeeper as she also helped raise John Abbott's (then Brett Halsey) children and subsequently his kids with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) too. Mamie was instrumental in foiling many of Jill's wickedest schemes, mainly because she had feelings for John.

And, although she left Genoa City in 2004, Mamie — among many other major comebacks — returned for its Bicentennial Gala on the March 22, 2023, episode to help celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. However, as excited as we were for her appearance, it was all too brief. But fear not, as it's been announced that Redd will be reprising Mamie again on September 26.

Soaps.com confirms that it's not yet known why she's returning to Genoa City, and whether or not she's bringing good or bad news. The fans haven't been happy with the way Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been climbing the corporate ladder with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), even cheating on the sweet Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) with her, so Mamie's long-awaited return could be a much-needed kick in the seat for him and several other characters.