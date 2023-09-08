The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of Outlander

She may have garnered global fame for playing the lead standout Claire Fraser in "Outlander," but when it comes to her life off-camera, Caitríona Balfe likes to keep things out of the spotlight. More is known about Balfe's romance with her on-screen husband Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) than with her real-life partner Tony McGill, with whom the Irish star shares a private relationship away from the public eye. "It happened over the break. I'm very happy," was all she let slip to People about her engagement in 2018, when she was spotted with a ring on her finger at the Golden Globes.

Needless to say, the details of their church wedding in England in 2019 remain tightly under wraps. What we do know? It wasn't an elaborate to-do. "I managed to squeeze it in on a weekend during production," Balfe told the Inquirer. Fans first caught wind of Balfe's relationship with McGill when the two were spotted together in an intimate setting on a friend's social media in 2015.

This wasn't long after "Outlander" premiered, setting in motion rumors of a romance between Balfe and Heughan. Her strong understanding with both her partner and co-star, however, didn't put pressure on either of Balfe's relationships. On the contrary, she has much to be grateful to the Starz show for, in how it admittedly orchestrated her meeting with McGill and made her a more romantic person. The pair welcomed a child in 2021.