Meghan Markle's Name Mysteriously Vanishes From Prince Harry's Invictus Games Program

The Invictus Games, championed by Prince Harry, is a series of competitive events meant to bring community, honor, healing, and fun to wounded servicemen and women. Initially inspired by the Warrior Games of the U.S., Harry brought the idea of the Invictus Games to fruition in London for the first time in 2014, and he has been the face of them since.

The official schedule of events and appearances for this year's games, which begin in Düsseldorf, Germany on September 9, 2023, initially listed an appearance by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was supposed to "take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors" (via Express). This quote has now been removed from the official Invictus Games guide.

Instead, the program now says that German Television host Hadnet Tesfai will be giving this particular presentation. This has left royal watchers wondering: Where's Meghan?