Tragic Details About Amy Winehouse's Life

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of eating disorders, addiction, domestic violence, and self-harm.

Hands down one of the greatest voices of her time, Amy Winehouse was a legend who left behind an incredible legacy when she died at just 27 years old. Not only can you pinpoint her bluesy alto voice from the first note of any of her hits, but her image may be the most distinguishable out there, from the beehive hairdo to Winehouse's iconic makeup routine. While she only released two albums during her career, "Frank" and "Back to Black," the impact she had on the music world has lasted for years.

As fondly as many of us remember her artistic endeavors and goosebump-inducing voice, Winehouse is also sadly remembered for the difficulties she faced. Even from a young age, the singer's short life was marred by tragedy and anguish, leading to a lifetime of struggle and a heartbreaking death. It could be argued that perhaps without these tragic details about Amy Winehouse's life, she may not have become the incredibly talented artist she was. In fact, she reportedly refused psychiatric treatment out of the sole fear that her creativity could be stifled if she sought help.

Sadly, we'll never know how things could have panned out for Winehouse had things gone differently in her life, but we can take a look back at the calamitous events that eventually led to the star's unfortunate demise.