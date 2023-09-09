The Real Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's Song Ghostin

Music allows us to express things we cannot easily say. "Ghostin" from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" album is a perfect example of this. The lyrics of "Ghostin" chronicle mourning and missing a past love while in a new relationship, and understanding you hurt your partner by doing this.

In a since-deleted tweet, Grande said it wasn't a song she'd be able to sing live due to the emotional significance of it. Insider guessed the song is about Grande being engaged to Pete Davidson while still in love with Mac Miller. Contributors on Genius also mentioned how Miller passed away a few months before "Ghostin" released, so it could additionally be about Grande mourning his death while with Davidson.

The "Ghostin" lyrics begin with Grande telling her current partner that she knows he hears her crying at night. She admits, "If you were anybody else / probably wouldn't last a day," implying another man wouldn't be able to withstand Grande's emotions about her past partner, so this is a good man that she's with. Another interpretation is that Grande does love her current partner despite her feelings of the past one because she wouldn't stay with any other guy while feeling so conflicted. Next, Grande says, "You've been so understanding, you've been so good / And I'm puttin' you through more than one ever should." She then acknowledges her self-loathing over her own behavior, knowing that it bothers her partner though he won't say so.